Mississippi Museum Of Art Launches New Digital Guide To Enrich Onsite And Virtual Visits

Today the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) launched a new, digital guide on Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and cultural app created by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The Bloomberg Connects app, available for download from Google Play or the App Store, makes MMA accessible for either onsite or online visits through photo, audio, and video features offering insights into current exhibitions, with curator talks, artists' interviews, and in-depth information on highlighted artworks. ﻿

App users can enjoy:

Detailed information on the current exhibition A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration including a podcast, conversations with curators, and upcoming exhibition-related events,

Background on the permanent collection exhibition New Symphony of Time including audio and video content,

The history of MMA and the Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE),

MMA's Makers in Their Spaces program inviting viewers into artists' creative spaces, physical, mental, social, or otherwise, and

Learning about ways to join and support MMA.

"The Mississippi Museum of Art is pleased to be the first museum in the Southeast to partner with Bloomberg Philanthropies and utilize their expertise to make our Museum accessible internationally," said Elisabeth Callihan, MMA's Director of Education. "This app provides insights for those in the Museum galleries, information before and after visits, and engagements for those outside of Jackson by making our resources available digitally. We look forward to continuing to add engaging content and working with Bloomberg to do so."