Live Theatre Set to Return to South Mississippi

Companies who are bringing back performances include Wings Performing Arts, Downstage Productions Theatre and more.

Indya Tanner, who is playing Moana in the Wings Performing Arts production of Moana Jr, set to open in a little more than a month shared:

"It's definitely different with the mask and all of the new protocols and stuff but I love it all the same...I would wear a hazmat suit just to do a show. So, I love it, I love it. I'd still do it."

Director Cliff Thompson stated:

"For so many of these kids, this is their way to express joy and kind of channel their happiness...With so much scariness, it's nice to be able to give them this opportunity to come back and sing and dance a little."

Downstage Productions Theatre will be presenting Steel Magnolias November 6th-8th. Owner Trae Spears shared:

"There's not a set of rules that say this is going to work if you do it this way...So we're hoping that when we do follow the precautions that were set forth that it will be enough to be able to not only keep our audience comfortable but also make our cast comfortable and make for a decent viewing experience."

