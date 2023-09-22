LEND ME A SOPRANO is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre

Performances run through September 24.
POPULAR
Lend Me a Soprano by Ken Ludwig is now playing at New Stage Theatre. Performances run September 12-16, 19, 21-23 at 7:00 p.m., and September 17 & 24 at 2:00 p.m.
Based on Ken Ludwig’s Tony Award-winning Lend Me A Tenor, this madcap screwball comedy features ladies in the leading roles and is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter! It’s 1934, and the clever and combustible Lucille Wiley, Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is ready to welcome world-class soprano Elena Firenzi for her one-night-only starring role in Carmen. However, Elena arrives late, she is sick, and her passionate husband Pasquale has a fit of jealousy. So, Mrs. Wiley’s mousy but determined assistant Jo has to come up with a plan to save the day in order to keep her job!
Tickets: $35; $30 seniors, students, military
Recommended for ages 14+
Subscription Show
Videos
|Stages: My Journey with Sondheim
Duling Hall (11/13-11/13)
|Your Cheatin' Heart: Hank Williams Centennial Celebration
Duling Hall (10/13-10/13)
|The Magic Flute
Thalia Mara Hall (4/26-4/26)
|Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Mississippi Museum of Art (1/15-1/15)
|Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz
Duling Hall (3/04-3/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You