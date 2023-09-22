LEND ME A SOPRANO is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre

Lend Me a Soprano by Ken Ludwig is now playing at New Stage Theatre. Performances run September 12-16, 19, 21-23 at 7:00 p.m., and September 17 & 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Based on Ken Ludwig’s Tony Award-winning Lend Me A Tenor, this madcap screwball comedy features ladies in the leading roles and is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter! It’s 1934, and the clever and combustible Lucille Wiley, Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is ready to welcome world-class soprano Elena Firenzi for her one-night-only starring role in Carmen. However, Elena arrives late, she is sick, and her passionate husband Pasquale has a fit of jealousy. So, Mrs. Wiley’s mousy but determined assistant Jo has to come up with a plan to save the day in order to keep her job!

Tickets: $35; $30 seniors, students, military

Recommended for ages 14+

Subscription Show