LEND ME A SOPRANO Comes to New Stage Theatre in September

Performances run September 12 – September 24, 2023.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Lend Me a Soprano by Ken Ludwig comes to the New Stage Theatre in September. The regional premiere of this new comedy runs September 12 – September 24, 2023.

Based on Ken Ludwig’s Tony Award-winning Lend Me A Tenor, this madcap screwball comedy features ladies in the leading roles and is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter! It’s 1934, and the clever and combustible Lucille Wiley, Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is ready to welcome world-class soprano Elena Firenzi for her one-night-only starring role in Carmen.

However, Elena arrives late, she is sick, and her passionate husband Pasquale has a fit of jealousy. So, Mrs. Wiley’s mousy but determined assistant Jo has to come up with a plan to save the day in order to keep her job!

Recommended for ages 14+.




