GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Jackson in March

The performance is set for March 17, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month Photo 2 THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month
CHICKEN & BISCUITS Comes to New Stage Theatre in April Photo 3 CHICKEN & BISCUITS Comes to New Stage Theatre in April

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Jackson in March

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue comes to Jackson in March. The performance is set for March 17, 2024.

Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. It’s 2023, and we find Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine, and his other plays have been produced across the country. Direction by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Troy. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.




RELATED STORIES - Jackson, MS

1
CHICKEN & BISCUITS Comes to New Stage Theatre in April Photo
CHICKEN & BISCUITS Comes to New Stage Theatre in April

Chicken & Biscuits by Douglas Lyons comes to New Stage Theatre in April. Performances run April 9-21, 2024.

2
THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month

The Secret Garden: Spring Version comes to New Stage Theatre in February. The production features music and lyrics by Marsha Norman, and music by Lucy Simone, and is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre

Elf The Musical is now playing at New Stage Theatre. Performances run through December 21.

4
David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8 Photo
David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8

An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, April 8 at 7:30pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.

More Hot Stories For You

CHICKEN & BISCUITS Comes to New Stage Theatre in AprilCHICKEN & BISCUITS Comes to New Stage Theatre in April
THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next MonthTHE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month
ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage TheatreELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre
David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Jackson, MS SHOWS
Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz in Jackson, MS Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz
Duling Hall (3/04-3/04)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Jackson, MS My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Thalia Mara Hall (1/17-1/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Jackson, MS Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Thalia Mara Hall (2/28-2/28)
Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Jackson, MS Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Mississippi Museum of Art (1/15-1/15)
The Magic Flute in Jackson, MS The Magic Flute
Thalia Mara Hall (4/26-4/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You