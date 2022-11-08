Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023.

A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope - as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.

Could you name a hundred things that make life wonderful? A thousand? How about a million? A boy's mother attempted suicide and in response, he started a list of things to live for. As he grows up, the list takes on a life of its own. This surprising and immersive theatrical experience speaks openly about depression, mental illness, and suicide. With poignant humor and joy, it takes us on a journey through grief, healing, falling in love, and (re)discovering all that life has to give.

Recommended for: Ages 14+ for mentions of suicide and suicidal ideation.

Audience Interaction: This production involves audience participation. All Interactions are optional, confirmed by consent. The production may be enjoyed with or without directly participating.