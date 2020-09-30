Canal Place Cinema Reopens For the First Time in Nearly Six Months

Guidelines include required masks and social distancing. Occupancy is limited at 50%.

The Canal Place Cinema in Philadelphia has officially reopened for the first time in nearly six months, ABC 11 reports.

Manager Cheryl Jerrell said that patrons have been complying with the theater's guidelines, which include required masks and social distancing. Occupancy is limited at 50%.

"Most people that came in were excited that we were open, and we were excited to see them," said Jerrell.

"If you're a party of four and you buy four seats together, you're going to have the two seats to the left and two seats to the right buffer, and they will not be available," explained co-owner Allison Willis. "The row in front of you and behind you will also be unoccupied."

While masks are required, patrons are allowed to remove them when sitting down to consume concessions.

Sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout the theatre and everyone is asked to use designated exits.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person, using either cash or card.

