CHICKEN & BISCUITS Comes to New Stage Theatre in April

Performances run April 9-21, 2024.
Chicken & Biscuits by Douglas Lyons comes to New Stage Theatre in April. Performances run April 9-21, 2024.
Rival sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are trying to bury their father without killing each other first. When a family secret is revealed at the church altar, decorum flies out the stained glass window. With fast-paced jokes that will have audiences rolling in the aisles—and Grandpa turning over in his grave—this dysfunctional family comedy is even more satisfying than its namesake! Chicken & Biscuits is a laugh-out-loud celebration of Black joy, love, and laughter!
