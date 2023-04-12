Amelia Milo Will Lead New Version of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Italy

Amelia Milo, a young Italian American soprano, will be the role of Christine Daaé in the new version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera produced by Broadway Italia and on stage at Politeama Rossetti in Trieste from 4th to 16th July 2023. Milo's exceptional talent was discovered by the world's most renowned living Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, and has performed with him in concerts around the world. Milo will star opposite Broadway star Ramin Karimloo as The Phantom - a mysterious masked man who lives in the underground labyrinths of an Opera house in Paris.

Amelia Milo said: " I've wanted to play Christine in Phantom of the Opera since I was a little girl! Andrew Lloyd Webber's glorious score with this passionate storyline has always touched my soul and captured my heart. This is why I often sing "Think of Me" when in concert with the Great Maestro, Andrea Bocelli, who told me that he loved hearing the sweet vibrato in my voice. I'm ecstatic to now be preparing for the part of Christine in this brand-new production and to bring this epic show to the Italian stage for the first time with such a talented team. I'm really grateful to Andrea who helped me prepare for this moment and he is supporting me on my musical theatre's debut! This is a dream come true!"

Making her musical theatre debut, Milo was cast by the director Federico Bellone and the music supervisor Giovanni Maria Lori, who were keen to give a young performer their first major musical theatre role.

This new version of The Phantom of the Opera, while remaining faithful to the original plot, features stunning scenic elements and amazing special effects, including a flaming chandelier with The Phantom on it.