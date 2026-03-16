The Israeli Opera Will Present the International Klezmer Festival in May

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The Israeli Opera will present the International Klezmer Festival on May 10, 2026, at the opera house in Tel Aviv. The concert brings together leading klezmer musicians for an evening celebrating the traditional Jewish musical style in a live chamber music performance.

Presented by the Israeli Opera, the performance will feature a lineup of internationally recognized instrumentalists performing works rooted in Eastern European Jewish folk traditions. According to the official listing, the concert will take place Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 20:00 at the company’s opera house stage.

The ensemble includes clarinetist Hanan Bar-Sela, accordionist Emil Aivinder, pan flutist Avraham Schwab, violinist Pavel Levin, percussionist and drummer Tomer Peri, and keyboardist Shagiv Bar. The event is produced by the Israeli Opera.

The official production listing describes the program as a “Chamber music concert” presented by the Israeli Opera featuring leading klezmer performers and instrumentalists.

Tickets for the performance range from ₪169 to ₪249 depending on seating.