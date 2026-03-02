CLEAR THE HEAD Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Clear the Head will come to The Cameri Theatre. Performances begin on 6 March. This Urban Legend is a comedy by Ilan Hazor, directed by Mor Frank.

Local elections are approaching, and the town’s long-serving, power-hungry mayor, Moshe Schwartzman, is in trouble: No one dares to run against him. And without a rival, there is no campaign — and without a campaign, donors keep their wallets shut. Worse yet, people might start calling him a dictator. And he, after all, prides himself on being a champion of democracy.

So what’s the solution? To create the appearance of a fair democratic race, a fictitious opponent must be found — someone for whom “only their family would vote, and even they would hesitate to do so.”

When the cleaning lady walks into the mayor’s office and starts her shift, it is immediately clear: the perfect candidate has been found.

Her name is Ilana. And she is here to stay!

A sharp and moving comedy about a determined woman who refuses to look the other way when it comes to dirt — of any kind.

*The performance includes the use of a stage prop resembling a cigarette.

*The performance includes loud sound effects resembling explosives, sirens, and flashing lights.

Duration: 90 Minutes