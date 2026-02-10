Jerusalem Ballet Will Perform MEMENTO in April

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Memento, a full-length ballet presented by the Jerusalem Ballet, is scheduled to be performed at the Jerusalem Theatre on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. The production is part of the company’s 2025-26 performance season and follows earlier shows in the series.

The ballet tells the story of Jewish Polish ballerina Franceska Mann and her life in pre-World War II Europe, culminating in her final act in the Auschwitz extermination camp. Choreographed by Nadya Timofeyeva with music by Maurice Ravel, Isaak Schwartz, Frédéric Chopin, Gabriel Fauré and others, Memento runs approximately 70 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets for Memento are available for purchase through authorized outlets and the Jerusalem Ballet’s official channels. Prices vary by seating category and may be purchased online or at the theatre box office. Patrons are advised to secure tickets in advance due to expected demand. The Jerusalem Theatre complex, located in central Jerusalem, is a major performing arts venue hosting dance, music, and theatre throughout the year.