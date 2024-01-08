EXIT THE KING Returns to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Performances run January 25 - February 26.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

EXIT THE KING Returns to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Exit the King returns to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run January 25 - February 26.

At the end of the play, the king dies.

His glory days are long gone. The kingdom is collapsing. His loyal subjects have fled. The army no longer obeys him, and he has lost all his wealth and possessions through reckless extravagance. His wife and his doctor try to persuade him to accept his imminent death, but the king clings to life and power with all his might, refusing to embark on the inevitable and unavoidable journey. A new adaptation of one of the most brilliant plays of the twentieth century, directed by Irad Rubinstain.

Duration: 90 Minutes




