WHERE IS THE HORSE? to be Presented As Part Of Cork Midsummer Festival

As part of Cork Midsummer Festival 2021, Corcadorca Theatre Company will present "Where is the Horse?". FitzHenry, a theatrical Anglo-Irish horse, is visiting this year's festival taking in the city and its environs until 27th June.

"Where is the Horse?" is part of Corcadorca's development of a large-scale, outdoor, theatre piece based upon Frank O'Connor's seminal short story 'Guests of the Nation' which will be presented as part of Cork Midsummer Festival in 2022. This will be a creative collaboration between Kevin Barry, the celebrated Irish writer, recently long-listed for the Booker Prize, Mel Mercier, Tony-nominated and multi award-winning composer and sound designer, and Corcadorca's Artistic Director, Pat Kiernan.

This year, as part of the development, they have created a two-person theatrical horse, designed and made by Elisa Gallo Rossa, and led by performer Kathie Richardson to represent the often uneasy relationship between Ireland and England. Kathie will walk the horse around various locations, at undisclosed times, during the festival, catching the public by surprise... keep an eye out for FitzHenry!

https://www.corkmidsummer.com/