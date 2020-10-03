Ulster Touring Opera Launches With Augmented Reality Production of DON GIOVANNI

The Ireland-based touring opera company has officially launched on October 2.

A new Ireland-based touring opera company has officially launched on October 2, OperaWire reports.

Ulster Touring Opera will aim to bring performances to the nine counties int he region of Ulster.

The company's first production is Mozart's Don Giovanni which will begin its tour in 2021.

In addition to its live stage performances, UTO will utilize Augmented Reality technology to bring opera to people's homes. The company has partnered with Volograms and Sentireal to achieve this. Viewers will be able to tune in to Don Giovanni from home in a new, innovative way.

The cast includes Ross Ramgobin in the title role, with Alan Ewing as the Commendatore. The Artistic Director is Dafydd Hall Williams.

"Thanks to the support of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, we will be able to bring world-class opera to people's doorsteps across Ulster," said Williams. "From Letterkenny to Armagh and from Cavan to Newtownabbey we will work tirelessly to bring the beauty of opera back into people's lives at this challenging time."

