UK Theatre & SOLT Release Statement Following Announcement That Northern Irish Theatres Can Open From Tonight

Following the announcement that theatres in Northern Ireland can now open to audiences for indoor performances, UK Theatre and SOLT Chief Executive Julian Bird issued the following statement:

'We welcome the news that indoor theatres and concert halls in Northern Ireland can now open to audiences for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The fact that social distancing and audience capacity restrictions remain in place, however, means that many venues will be operating at a loss while some are unable to open at all; the sector still needs government support to survive and recover.

'We are also concerned that inconsistent restrictions across the four UK nations present an issue for national tours and confusing messaging for theatregoers, at a time when it is vital we build audience confidence. We hope that theatres in all four nations will soon be able to open at full capacity.'

UK Theatre represents approximately 240 theatres, concert halls, dance companies, producers and arts centres throughout the UK. UK Theatre also operates as a professional association, supporting over 1,400 individuals working professionally in theatre and the performing arts in the UK

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) represents approximately 230 London-based producers, theatre owners and managers, including all the major subsidised theatrical organisations in London.