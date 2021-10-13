The 70th Wexford Festival Opera SHAKESPEARE IN THE HEART Opens Next Week

Wexford Festival Opera, RTE and ARTE have joined forces once again to bring a taste of Wexford to audiences at home wherever they may be. The 70th Wexford Festival Opera 'Shakespeare in the Heart' will run from 19 - 31 October. From the main stage operas, to concerts, to pop-up events and lectures, the festival will feature artists from across the world and showcase some of the most exciting young Irish talent.

Today details were announced of how audiences can access at home unforgettable performances which will be streamed/ broadcast across RTE.ie/culture, RTE Player and RTE lyric fm.

Experience at home the 3 evening operas, performed on the stage of the magnificent O'Reilly Theatre in the National Opera House:

Watch the fully-staged production of Edmea (Alfredo Catalani) LIVE on RTE.ie/culture and ARTE on 22 October, 8pm or watch back on RTE Player.

Or listen back to the performance on 30 October on Opera Night with Paul Herriott, 7pm | RTE lyric fm

Listen LIVE to Le Songe d'une nuit d'Ã©tÃ© (Ambroise Thomas) on 23 October on Opera Night with Paul Herriott, on RTE lyric fm or watch back at RTE.ie/culture on RTE Player from 25 October.

On 6 November listen back to the concert performance of Ein WintermÃ¤rchen (Karl Goldmark) on Opera Night with Paul Herriott, 7pm on RTE lyric fm

Two other festival highlights will also be available to enjoy at home:

Experience I Capuleti e i Montecchi (Vincenzo Bellini), performed by members of the Wexford Factory II on 25 October on RTE.ie/culture and RTE Player or on 13 November listen back to the production on Opera Night with Paul Herriott, 7pm RTE lyric fm.

A Festival highlight not to be missed from 29 October, as the world renowned Angela Meade performs a special Gala performance which will be broadcast on RTE.ie/culture and available to watch back on RTE Player.

The 3 mainstage operas will also be broadcast around the world as part of the EBU Euroradio Season which features a selection of the best of concerts and operas from around the world. For over a decade the EBU have been sharing remarkable performances from Wexford with radio stations and listeners internationally, bringing Wexford to millions of listeners throughout the world.

Marty Whelan will also broadcast Marty in the Morning live from the National Opera House on Wednesday 20 October on RTE lyric fm. Following the opening performance, he'll be chatting with performers involved in this year's productions, having a look at the wider programme of events and meeting some of the volunteers who are big part of the festival each year.

Wexford Festival Opera Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi said, "It is amazing that once again RTE, Lyric Fm and all the media involved will give WFO the wings to fly around the world".

Ann-Marie Power, Group Head of Arts & Culture, RTE, said: "RTE is proud to once again be involved in this exciting and innovative partnership with the Wexford Festival Opera, and with ARTE. It is important that we continue to leverage the power of RTE's platforms to connect with audiences, wherever they are, both at home and abroad, by bringing them the very best in arts and culture. The very best of luck to all involved in this year's excellent Festival programme."

For full details of 'Shakespeare in the Heart and to download the brochure go to wexfordopera.com