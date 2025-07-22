Sounds From A Safe Harbour Reveals Expanded Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From 11–14 September 2025, a vibrant forest of music, language, art, and ritual will bloom across Cork City as Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) returns for its landmark 10th anniversary.

Celebrated for its bold, boundary-pushing curation, SFSH invites audiences into a citywide experience of intimate performances, surprise happenings, and large-scale productions. Built around the celebrated 37d03d ("PEOPLE") artist residency, the festival will once again spark unique collaborations and once-in-a-lifetime creative encounters.

Adding to the already huge list of artists on the residency, SFSH will also welcome Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Danny Denton, Peter Broderick, Seán O'Sullivan (Badly Made Books), Thomas Bartlett, and Todd Dahlhoff. Residency artists will feature across surprise pop-ups, new offerings, and special ticketed shows during the weekend.

Newly announced ticketed shows include:

God Knows at Nudes. A towering figure in Irish hip-hop, God Knows delivers blistering lyricism and magnetic stage presence. This performance promises raw honesty, and fierce energy.

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett at St Anne's, Shandon. Hailing from Ireland and the US, these two inventive musicians unite in an intimate setting — a spellbinding dialogue between piano and hardanger d'amore, from members of The Gloaming.

Meltybrains? Presents This-Topia at The Granary Theatre. Back from the void, Meltybrains? return with an explosive new work that blurs the lines between gig, ritual, and performance art. Directed by Katie O'Halloran with visual design by Ross Ryder, This-Topia is a surreal, genre-defying spectacle — part rave, part theatre, part collective catharsis.

Colm Mac Con Iomaire at The Kino. An evocative and moving performance from the renowned composer and violinist, drawing on his solo work and deep roots in Irish musical tradition.

Bobby Fingers Music Concert at The Kino. A concert with Bobby Fingers. There will be a band. There may be some art. There will definitely be jokes. Maybe a book reading. No raffle (he changed his mind). Expect the unexpected.

Curated by a dynamic creative team—Mary Hickson, actor Cillian Murphy, Bryce Dessner (The National), author Max Porter, and folklorist Billy MagFhlionn— and anchored by the 37d03d residency, Sounds from a Safe Harbour is a platform for artistic risk-taking, spontaneous collaboration, and transformational audience experiences. With many shows already selling out, early booking is strongly advised.

