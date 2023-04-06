Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Apr. 06, 2023  

STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May

benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios have come together to offer Corkonians and visitors alike a jam-packed weekend programme of over 50 art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and markets, all in one extraordinary venue - The Counting House.

STAMP Festival offers a glimpse inside this unique building to enjoy event highlights such as a market in the Counting House plaza, craft and design demos, artist-led workshops and a group exhibition showcasing the works of local artists, designers and craftspeople, all taking place inside the former brewery beautifully restored by BAM.

Visitors are invited to try hands-on workshops including screen printing, basket weaving, pottery wheel throwing, and frame making and also to view jewellery making, woodturning and oil painting up close in a series of live demos. STAMP invites people of all ages to come, explore your own creativity and gain a new insight into Cork's cultural vibrancy. STAMP has been made possible by the support of Cork City Council, BAM, the Arts Council of Ireland and the Creative Ireland programme administered by the Cork City Arts Office.

"We're delighted to see STAMP running for a second year, showcasing the contribution that creative organisations make to the city's economy and cultural infrastructure. From its inception, the STAMP project has been about celebrating cultural & creative industries, facilitating collaboration between Cork's creative organisations and supporting them to unlock their collective economic power. We look forward to another opportunity to highlight the positive contributions that artists and craftspeople make to their local community, and showcase Cork as the attractive, creative and cultural tourist destination we know it to be."
~ Seamus Coghlan, Cork City Council Head of Economic Development.

Alasdair Henderson, Executive Director, BAM Ireland, commenting. 'Our team is thrilled to finally share this fantastic building with the people of Cork, as the venue for STAMP Festival 2023. This cultural festival celebrates the talented artists and craftspeople in such a fitting setting - a rejuvenated landmark building in a historic location which preserves a piece of Cork's heritage and artistry for generations.'



