Pitch'd Circus & Street Arts Festival Off To A Flying Start

Pitch'd Circus & Street Arts Festival started on September, 2nd and continues until the 26th. There was a fantastic public response to Pure Daycent Chats on Douglas Street and Culture Night (September, 17th) will see circus and street performances at Carrig-Alive, Fitzgerald's Park, and the main city centre event on The Coal Quay from 6pm to 10pm.

The public can also register for a CIRCUS AND STREET ARTS TREASURE TRAIL to find out where they will pop up on September 18th. They also in full production mode for the first indoor performance at Circus Factory by International Circus Superstar, Lidija Sola, on September 24th and 25th.

The unique street arts project Pure Daycent Chats will bring the stories and colour of Cork streets to life on the 26th of September at Red Abbey Square. Drawing on our distinctive aural and oral tradition, Pure Daycent Rhymes will see the two story tellers, Noelle Ní Riagáin and Paddy Doyle, retell what they have heard over the tea and chats. Presented in a contemporary style of spoken word and rap, with an original beat created and recorded at The Kabin with Garry GMC, Pitch'd Circus & Street Arts Festival are bringing back the idea that we can all come together and celebrate Autumn Fest.

The inaugural Pitch'd came about through collaboration with the Douglas Street Business Association in 2017 to create Autumn Fest. The street was closed and the public took to the streets. Young and old were able to have the craic by trying hula hooping, stand in awe at an acrobat flipping and tumbling, or just catch up with friends after the summer. Pure Daycent Rhymes aims to remind us all that we can still get together while staying apart, and that come 2022 Autumn Fest will be bigger and better than ever. Festivals are an age-old activity, and in these times it's important to sow the seeds of the future.

Pure Daycent Rhymes will also feature pop up performances by Gracie Marshall, who is back home from Spain to perform with her partner FLING, an internationally touring circus show. We will also see Baubo Theatre, winners of this year's NEST award from Spraoi Festival in Waterford.

For more information visit http://pitchdfestival.ie/.