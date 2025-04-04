News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

PADDY - The Life And Times Of Paddy Armstrong Comes to The Everyman

Performances run May 30th and 31st.

By: Apr. 04, 2025
PADDY - The Life And Times Of Paddy Armstrong Comes to The Everyman Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Paddy – the Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong, directed by Mary-Elaine Tynan, is a moving, and hilarious, one-man show which was inspired by the wrongful conviction of Paddy Armstrong, a member of the Guildford Four, and his fight for justice.    Performances run May 30th and 31st.

Don Wycherley brings unflinching honesty, humour, and pathos, to his portrayal of Paddy - a man scarred by a flawed system, yet refusing to be defined by it.   

West Cork Native, Don Wycherley, is the co-writer of the play and stars as Paddy. He is a seasoned Abbey actor who is also known for his roles in film and TV which include Sing Street, Bachelors Walk, Ballykissangel and Father Ted.    

Mary-Elaine Tynan is the director and co-writer of Paddy – the Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong. She is an award-winning documentary maker and journalist. She co-authored the bestselling Life after Life – A Guildford Four Memoir with Paddy Armstrong. The play is inspired by this memoir. 

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos