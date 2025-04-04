PADDY - The Life And Times Of Paddy Armstrong Comes to The Everyman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paddy – the Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong, directed by Mary-Elaine Tynan, is a moving, and hilarious, one-man show which was inspired by the wrongful conviction of Paddy Armstrong, a member of the Guildford Four, and his fight for justice. Performances run May 30th and 31st.

Don Wycherley brings unflinching honesty, humour, and pathos, to his portrayal of Paddy - a man scarred by a flawed system, yet refusing to be defined by it.

West Cork Native, Don Wycherley, is the co-writer of the play and stars as Paddy. He is a seasoned Abbey actor who is also known for his roles in film and TV which include Sing Street, Bachelors Walk, Ballykissangel and Father Ted.

Mary-Elaine Tynan is the director and co-writer of Paddy – the Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong. She is an award-winning documentary maker and journalist. She co-authored the bestselling Life after Life – A Guildford Four Memoir with Paddy Armstrong. The play is inspired by this memoir.

