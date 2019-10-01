International Dance Festival Returns to Tipperary

A unique and exciting event, the 10th International Tipperary Dance Festival, kicks off on Monday, October 7th. With the theme "Dance & Tradition, Dance & Community" it will look at the way artists reflect on reconciling the present with the past and the future - the Arts with Culture.

The truly eclectic and international programme features performance, exhibitions, seminars, masterclasses, workshops and screenings in Clonmel, Tipperary, Thurles, Lisvernane, Cashel and Nenagh.

Guest artists include Mary Wycherley, Carmen Werner, Roberto Torres Karine Ponties, Polina Kremasta, Tania Carvalho, Thierry Mabon and Marie Lenfant. Curators Alexandre Iseli and Jazmin Chiodi are to be congratulated for putting together such an exciting yet accessible Festival: "We want to be creative and yet keep a critical eye on the present time. We want to imagine and rollout a vision for the future, while retaining links to where we come from. The line-up of artists at TDP'19 follows motifs that have become the festival's signature: they are stunningly alive, generous and committed."

TDP '19, Tipperary Dance Platform International Festival, 10th Edition, take place from Monday, October 7th to Sunday, October 13th. View the full details and programme on www.tdp-danceplatform.ie





