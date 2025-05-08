IRISH AFFAIR at National Opera House Adds Extra Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With only one month to go until Irish Affair takes to the stage of the O'Reilly Theatre, the one-night only performance on JUNE 27 is now sold-out. With demand so high, the producers have decided to open the dress rehearsal to the public on Thursday, 26 JUNE at 7.30pm.

Set in the rural village of Fethard-on-Sea, Co Wexford in the 1950s, Irish Affair - A Love Story for all Time, is based on the true story of married couple Sean and Sheila Cloney née Kelly, one Catholic and one Protestant, and the inspirational journey of how their love drove them to overcome the religious and political obstacles which divided the nation and became an international incident.

Irish Affair is penned by West End composer Stuart Brayson, (From Here to Eternity), produced and directed by Wexford soprano Deirdre Masterson (The Irish College of Music Theatre) with musical arrangements/direction by David Wray (Michael Collins and Angela's Ashes), with support by the National Opera House. One of the songs from the score, ‘She Is My Everything', was broadcast for the very first time on ‘Elaine Paige on Sunday' on BBC Radio 2 to an incredible response from both host and listeners.

Irish Affair is a mesmerising piece of drama, based on true events. The narration is further enhanced with a luscious score, infectious toe-tapping melodies, unforgettable hauntingly beautiful airs and a sprinkle of traditional Irish influences, evoking both tears of sorrow and laughter throughout. An inspiring, uplifting musical suitable for all the family.

The Cast for IRISH AFFAIR have now been announced and they are:

Fionn Gardner

Karla Tracey

Michael O'Gorman

Chris Currid

Hannah McNicholas Roche

Aisling Larkin

Chloe Davidson

Ciaran McManus



