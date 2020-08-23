Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dublin Theatre Festival Announces Reimagined 2020 Edition

The festival is being held 24 September - 11 October 2020.

Aug. 23, 2020  

There will be a Dublin Theatre Festival in 2020, on a smaller scale than usual. The festival is being held 24 September - 11 October 2020.

Organizers have been reimagining the programme, in dialogue with artists and partner organisations.

"Ours is a message of hope. Dublin Theatre Festival has a responsibility, as a strategic organisation, to be one of the leaders in rebuilding Irish theatre. We believe that the values of imagination, civility and solidarity that we cherish in theatre will also be essential in renewing Irish society," the company said in a statement. "We are determined to emerge from this time, changed and stronger, continuing to be a key platform to show Irish theatre to the world and to bring the best of international work to Dublin."

Learn more about the full 2020 programme at https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/programme/events.



