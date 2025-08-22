DONT COPY ME (COPY) to Premiere at Dublin Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gift Horse Theatre will present DONT COPY ME (COPY), a tongue-in-cheek, queer, female-led response to the work and world of Samuel Beckett, running September 16–20, 2025 at the Patrick Sutton Studio, Smock Alley Theatre as part of Dublin Fringe Festival 2025. Performances begin nightly at 9:15 p.m., with a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

This provocative new work takes inspiration from a 1988 case in which the Beckett Estate took action against an all-female Dutch production of Waiting for Godot. The piece interrogates what it means to make work in the present without responding to the past, dismantling Beckett’s limitations and legacy while asking the radical question: What does it mean to adapt a text you love, from someone you hate?

Blending lecture, lies, fact, fiction, music, and dance, DONT COPY ME (COPY) offers a playful but incisive look at questions of representation, marginalisation, and problematic faves. Both theatre newcomers and seasoned audiences can expect an irreverent performance in which Gift Horse Theatre reimagines and reshapes the art of adaptation.

Development of DONT COPY ME (COPY) was supported by the Samuel Beckett Theatre. Gift Horse is a Rough Magic SEEDS company 2025–26; the production is also supported by the Pan Pan Platform 2025.

For more information and tickets, visit Dublin Fringe Festival.

