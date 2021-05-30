Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cork Opera House Will Host Test Event With the Irish National Opera in July

The pilot event will take place on July 10th.

May. 30, 2021  
Cork Opera House Will Host Test Event With the Irish National Opera in July

Cork Opera House has announced that it has been selected to participate in a test event on July 10th in collaboration with the Irish National Opera.

Details about the performance and forthcoming events will be announced soon.

"We are delighted to be participating in a test event on July 10th in collaboration with [Irish National Opera]," reads a tweet from the venue's official Twitter account. "Looking forward to working with [Somerville Arts Council] and [The Department of Culture] to make this event a success."

Stay up to date on all upcoming announcements and events at the opera house on its website at https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nick Adams
Nick Adams
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez

Related Articles View More Ireland Stories
MARY AND ME: THE ART OF BEING INVISIBLE to be Presented at The Everyman Photo

MARY AND ME: THE ART OF BEING INVISIBLE to be Presented at The Everyman

Design POP Returns in August to Cork City and Online Photo

Design POP Returns in August to Cork City and Online

Line-up Announced For A CITY + A GARDEN Photo

Line-up Announced For A CITY + A GARDEN

​​​​​​​Get A First Look At The Giant Statue Coming To 21 Cities Across The G Photo

​​​​​​​Get A First Look At 'The Giant' Statue Coming To 21 Cities Across The Globe


More Hot Stories For You

  • K-Pop SuperFest Presented By Sessions With Joy Ruckus Club On Saturday, June 19
  • Korean Symphony Orchestra Announces First Annual International Conducting Competition
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At The South Korean Cast Of BEETLEJUICE