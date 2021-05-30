Cork Opera House Will Host Test Event With the Irish National Opera in July
The pilot event will take place on July 10th.
Cork Opera House has announced that it has been selected to participate in a test event on July 10th in collaboration with the Irish National Opera.
Details about the performance and forthcoming events will be announced soon.
"We are delighted to be participating in a test event on July 10th in collaboration with [Irish National Opera]," reads a tweet from the venue's official Twitter account. "Looking forward to working with [Somerville Arts Council] and [The Department of Culture] to make this event a success."
We are delighted to be participating in a test event on July 10th in collaboration with @IrishNatOpera. # Looking forward to working with @artscouncil and @DeptCulturelRL to make this event a success. Details to be announced soon. #reopening @cathmartingreen- Cork Opera House (@CorkOperaHouse) May 28, 2021
Stay up to date on all upcoming announcements and events at the opera house on its website at https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/.