Cork Opera House Reveals Three Unique Productions as Part of 170th Celebrations

Cork Opera House has announced three new artistic productions as part of its 170th Anniversary Programme. Following a Gala Concert earlier in the year and the launch of its Send It Home campaign to collect historic memorabilia, the venue now returns to the stage with three shows spanning its musical and artistic offerings.

Taking place on Sunday August 24, the first of these unique shows is the classic opera, Hänsel und Gretel. Performed by members of the Cara O'Sullivan Associate Artists programme, Cork mezzo-soprano Niamh O'Sullivan (Hänsel) and Wexford soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson (Gretel) debut in the title roles of this fairy tale opera. They are joined by Rory Dunne, Bríd Ní Ghruagáin and Emma Nash and the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra conducted by Elaine Kelly.

This is followed on Wednesday September 10 by a collaboration with Masters of Tradition – the internationally renowned Bantry-based festival where Martin Hayes serves as Artistic Director. Hayes is set to curate an evening celebrating Cork and Irish traditional music featuring several special guests, including Hayes' long-time collaborator, the acclaimed pianist, composer, and arranger Cormac McCarthy.

The third instalment of this special 170th announcement will present a dazzling evening of music that pays tribute to Cork Opera House's rich jazz heritage. Swingin' & In Time – Jazz Giants at Cork Opera House Through the Decades is a high-energy, glamorous celebration of jazz, featuring the dynamic Paul Dunlea Big Band and curated by acclaimed trombonist, arranger and composer Paul Dunlea.

Dunlea has been invited to recreate some of the most iconic jazz moments that have taken place on the Opera House stage – including performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Mel Tormé, Buddy Rich, Maynard Ferguson, and Blossom Dearie.

“These productions, developed in-house, are a celebration of Opera, Traditional Music and Jazz and are designed to showcase the incredible talent that exists in our city and on our stage,” says Cork Opera House CEO and Artistic Director, Eibhlín Gleeson. “Created in collaboration with some of Ireland's most esteemed artists and musicians, these performances reflect Cork Opera House's commitment to celebrating everything that makes Cork unique—its culture, its creativity, and its community.

“Each production is a testament to the innovation and artistry at the heart of Cork Opera House. As we mark 170 years of performance, we invite you to join us in celebrating this milestone with works that honour our past, resonate in the present, and inspire the future,” she concluded.

