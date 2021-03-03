Caitríona O'Leary Will Perform The 37th Installment Of UNACCOMPANIED, 5 March

On Saturday 5th March, Heresy Records' recording artist, Caitríona O'Leary, will perform the 37th installment of Unaccompanied: the artist's monthly series of micro-concerts live-streamed on Facebook on the first Saturday of each month at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00).

For Unaccompanied 37 O'Leary performs a wide range of songs written - or intended - to be performed without accompaniment. The repertoire for Unaccompanied includes medieval songs, sean nòs, folk and traditional songs from Ireland, England, Scotland and North America among other rarely heard works.

During the broadcast O'Leary speaks about the history, provenance and texts of the songs. She often performs variants of the same song which may be found in different countries and on different continents. She performs in costumes which she designs and makes for each performance. Videos of the concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel.

The idea for Unaccompanied was inspired by a 2 May 2020 concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland.

For Unaccompanied 37 Sancto Vincentio, Martire Amoroso - 14th century Italian Lauda in praise of St. Vincent of Saragosa, Sleepy Body is an 18th century traditional Scottish song, Bean Dubh an Ghleanna is an 18th century traditional Irish song that exists in a diversity of versions throughout the country and Cold and Raw is a 17th century traditional English song and was a popular dance tune in England, Ireland and Scotland.

Unaccompanied 37: Programme - Saturday March 5, 2021 @ 2:30 PM (GMT+1)

Sancto Vincentio, Martire Amoroso - 14th century Italian

Sleepy Body - traditional Scottish, 18th century

Bean Dubh an Ghleanna - traditional Irish, 18th century

Cold and Raw - traditional English, 17th century