BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January

The performance is on Wednesday 10 January at 7pm.
CADA Performing Arts presents Barbie and the Beast at the Everyman in Cork in January. The performance is on Wednesday 10 January at 7pm.
Barbie and the Beast is a show for all the family showcasing the talents of pupils from CADA Performing Arts from ages 3 to 18 years.
All of the principal parts are played by pupils of the Academy. It will be an entertaining evening with plenty of song, dance, comedy, along with professional lighting, sound and costumes.
Artistic Director Catherine Mahon-Buckley
Directed and choreographed by Jessica O’Shea
Musical Directors Anth Kaley and Siomha Marron
