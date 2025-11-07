Wagner Johnson Production Expands Senior Management Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wagner Johnson Productions (WJP), led by co-owners and nine-time Tony Award-winning producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson, expands its senior management team with the promotions of Celina Lam and Dylan Glen, each of whom has worked with Wagner and Johnson for more than a decade, from Associate General Managers to General Managers. The elevation of Lam and Glen were announced as part of a broader leadership transition, in which producer Jillian Robbins, who has been with WJP since its inception, was named a Principal. In this senior leadership role, Robbins will look after the strategic and creative direction of the company's theatrical portfolio, as well as oversee the creative and operational integration across all departments. Additionally, Zachary Baer’s Executive Producer role has expanded to include Head of Development and Director of Marketing responsibilities; and Amanda Chin was promoted to Associate Producer.

In a joint statement, Wagner and Johnson commented, “When we set out six years ago to start WJP, we were determined to build a team that leads with trust, integrity, and grit, and takes great pride in the art we are privileged to help create. Working alongside this team across 55 productions — and witnessing their growth each step of the way — has been one of the greatest joys of the journey. We are excited about the chapters ahead, as we continue to collaborate with and learn from them.”

BIOGRAPHIES

Zachary Baer brings over 15 years of producing experience to WJP. He first collaborated with Wagner and Johnson on the 2009 Tony Award-winning revival of Hair. After spending the first decade of his career with Roundabout Theatre Company and Disney Theatrical Group, Baer joined WJP’s founding team in 2019. Since then, he has helped shepherd more than 50 productions, spanning Broadway (The Lehman Trilogy; Stereophonic; Good Night, and Good Luck; John Proctor is the Villain), Off-Broadway (Here We Are; Danny and the Deep Blue Sea; Hold On To Me Darling; The Big Gay Jamboree; All Nighter; Pre-Existing Condition), experiential projects (Loft Vanya; DiscOasis), and special events (Ben Platt: Live at the Palace; Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live). Baer currently serves as Executive Producer, which includes overseeing all creative development and marketing strategy for WJP's theatrical slate.

Amanda Chin. While at NYU Tisch, Amanda found her passion in producing and shortly after graduation, she began working with Sue and John at Wagner Johnson Productions. She has worked on over 30 productions at WJP, including Tony Award winning and nominated shows such as Stereophonic; Good Night, and Good Luck; and, most recently, John Proctor is the Villain. Amanda is dedicated to expanding access, inclusion, and education in the business side of Broadway and through her experience, has seen how impactful the cross-functional knowledge that WJP champions day-to-day is to bringing shows to the stage. Outside of her day job, Amanda volunteers with the National Asian Artists Project, and has assisted in developing the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus, which has gone from performances at PS 124 to a residency at the Edison Hotel. She loves to travel, play board games (extremely competitively), and visit art museums in New York with friends.

Dylan Glen is the General Manager of Wagner Johnson Productions, the Tony Award-winning producing and general management company, and has been with the company from its inception in 2019. He has been working with John Johnson and Sue Wagner since 2015 and has collaborated with them on over 25 Broadway, Off-Broadway and touring productions. Originally from Lincoln, NE, Dylan began his theatrical career on touring productions of Disney's The Lion King and A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder before moving to NYC. Current and upcoming general management projects include Dog Day Afternoon, Stereophonic (National Tour), Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, Gruesome Playground Injuries (Lortel), and the first Broadway revival of Dreamgirls. Other recent credits include, Good Night, and Good Luck (which made history as the first Broadway play to be broadcast live globally on CNN), Once Upon A Mattress, Elf, Vanya (Lortel), The Lehman Trilogy, West Side Story, and Three Tall Women. Dylan is a graduate of the Theatre School at Depaul University and a member of ATPAM.

Jillian Robbins is a two-time Tony Award winning Producer & Principal at Wagner Johnson Productions, where she produces and manages theatrical productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, on tour, and in London, in addition to concerts, live experiences, and special events. Jillian has been collaborating with her colleagues Sue Wagner and John Johnson since early 2013, and has amassed more than 30 Broadway and Off-Broadway credits. Highlights on Broadway include John Proctor is the Villain; Stereophonic; The Lehman Trilogy; Shuffle Along; and Good Night, And Good Luck (which made history as the first Broadway play to be broadcast live globally on CNN). Highlights off-Broadway include Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Vanya (starring Andrew Scott) and Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are. She line produced The Drama Desk Awards from 2015 to 2019. Current productions include Oedipus, Rob Lake With Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway, Gruesome Playground Injuries off-Broadway, and Stereophonic on the West End and on Tour. Upcoming: All Out: Comedy About Ambition, Dog Day Afternoon, and the first Broadway revival of Dreamgirls. Jillian is a graduate of Brown University and Columbia Business School. She resides in NYC with her husband and two young sons.

Celina Lam is the General Manager of Wagner Johnson Productions, the Tony Award-winning producing and general management company specializing in Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, and international theatrical productions, as well as concerts, live experiences, and special events. Celina has been with the company from its inception in 2019, having previously worked with Co-Founders Sue Wagner and John Johnson for 4 years prior. In her 10-year collaboration with Wagner and Johnson, Celina has worked on over 25 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Current general management productions include Oedipus and All Out: Comedy About Ambition. Other recent credits include John Proctor Is the Villain; All In: Comedy About Love; Stereophonic; Swept Away; The Big Gay Jamboree (Orpheum); The Roommate; Here We Are (The Shed); The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window; Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool; Hamilton; To Kill a Mockingbird (Broadway, Madison Square Garden); Hillary and Clinton; Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; The Waverly Gallery; Hello, Dolly!; and Meteor Shower. Celina is a graduate of Fordham University at Lincoln Center and a proud member of the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM).





