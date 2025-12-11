Actors Fund Home Enters New Era With New Board Of Trustees And Honorary Council

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Actors Fund Home has announced a significant period of transition and growth following its new classification as a 501(c)(3) affiliate of the Entertainment Community Fund and the formation of a dedicated Board of Trustees.

The expanded leadership structure, chaired by Lee H. Perlman, Executive Vice President of the Greater New York Hospital Association, will guide the Home’s continued development and uphold its longstanding mission of serving entertainment professionals in need of senior care.

Located in Englewood, NJ, the Actors Fund Home provides short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, and long-term support for individuals who have worked across the performing arts and entertainment industries. Residents include actors, designers, writers, musicians, technicians, film editors, stagehands, directors, and administrators.

“The Actors Fund Home Board and Honorary Council are committed to strengthening the Home's legacy of exceptional care and ensuring that those who contributed so much to our community and culture receive the necessary support, compassion and dignity they deserve,” said Perlman.

Board members contributing their expertise include Ruthi Byrne, Brian Clarkson, Jon Crowley, Jeff T. Daniel, Peter C. Harvey, Marshall Jones III, Dina Karmazin Elkins, Scott Landis, Kathleen Marshall, John McEwen, Kevin O’Brien, John Schreiber, Abby Schroeder, Jeff Silberstein, and Abraham Wolf. Executive Director Jordan Strohl, Entertainment Community Fund President & CEO Joseph Benincasa, Chief Operating Officer Barbara Davis, and Chief Financial Officer Connie Yoo will also serve in leadership roles.

In addition to the Board, a newly formed Honorary Council will support the Home’s mission. Chaired by Brooke Shields, the Council includes Cory Booker, Chris Christie, Richard Codey, Jon Corzine, Patrick Diegnan, Donald DiFrancesco, Josh Gottheimer, Gordon Johnson, Thomas H. Kean, Andy Kim, Jim McGreevey, Nellie Pou, James Tedesco, Michael Wildes, Christine Todd Whitman, and Andrew Zwicker.

“For decades, the Actors Fund Home has been more than a care facility; it's a trusted environment for people in performing arts and entertainment whose work has enriched the lives of so many. The formation of this new Home Board of Trustees is amazing for ensuring nothing less than high quality care filled with warmth, compassion and a real community,” said Annette Bening, Chair of the Board of the Entertainment Community Fund.

The Actors Fund Home has been recognized nationally for excellence in care. Newsweek named it one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2026, ranking it the #1 facility in New Jersey in the Medium Market category (100–149 beds). It additionally holds a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.





