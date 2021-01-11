The Princess Grace Foundation Now Accepting Applications for the 2021 Princess Grace Awards







The Princess Grace Foundation-USA's 2021 Princess Grace Award applications are now available. Cash grants are offered to artists in theater, dance and film, and the APPLICATION DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 15, 2021. The Princess Grace Awards accepts nominations for early-career creative generators (including but not limited to theater directors, playwrights, designers, choreographers, film directors, etc.) and performance-based creatives (including but not limited to actors, dancers, etc.). In November 2020, the Princess Grace Foundation announced updated guidelines and eligibility to ensure the Awards program remains equitable and accessible, and that funding to artists is optimized to be reflective of artists' needs. Updates to the 2021 Awards program: 1- Expanding the pool of nominators: Nominations from non-profit universities, professional training programs, and organizations and new in 2021 nominations from previous Princess Grace Award winners. 2- Cash grants for Artists: Unrestricted cash grants in 2021 to be used in general support rather than project-specific support. 3- A simplified application: Standardized application across disciplines and two-part tiered submission process. ROUND 1 | DEADLINE FEBRUARY 15

ROUND 2 | DEADLINE MAY 1.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS GRACE FOUNDATION - USA The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to honoring the legacy of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco, neé Grace Kelly. Her commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which supports and elevates extraordinary early-career artists in theater, dance and film through game-changing grants; and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners throughout their careers. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over 800 recipients. Notable Princess Grace Award winners include Emmy Award winner Cary Fukunaga, director of 007's No Time to Die; Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians; Stephen Hillenburg, creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Chinonye Chukwu; Tony Award- winning director, Anna D. Shapiro; Pulitzer Prize playwright Tony Kushner; Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac; Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr.; Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle; American Ballet Theatre's Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston; New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, and choreographers Kyle Abraham and Camille A. Brown.

Visit https://pgfusa.org/2021-awards-program/