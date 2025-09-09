The Alliance For Jewish Theatre Reveals New Co-Executive Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alliance for Jewish Theatre has appointed two dynamic leaders as Co-Executive Directors, beginning October 1st, 2025. In a shared leadership model, Lynde Rosario will serve as Executive Director for Programming, and Alix Rosenfeld will serve as Executive Director for Development and Operations.

Rosario, a Dramaturg and Past President of Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas, brings extensive experience and deep industry connections to AJT. Her work has included collaborations with the National New Play Network, The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Guthrie Theater, Refracted Theatre Company, and many others. She holds a B.A. in Drama from Hofstra University and an M.F.A. in Dramaturgy from the A.R.T./Moscow Art Theatre Institute for Advanced Theatre Training at Harvard University. In her new role, she will shape AJT's programming vision, curate and host events, foster industry partnerships, and serve as a primary steward for AJT's members.

Rosenfeld, a writer, dramaturg, performer, and contributor to publications including The Philadelphia Inquirer, HuffPost, American Theatre, and HowlRound, brings expertise in fundraising, marketing, membership operations, and financial oversight. Her professional experience spans the Jewish Plays Project, Theatre Ariel, BAM, People's Light, and The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ireland. She holds a B.A. in Drama from Vassar College, an M.A. in Theatre from Villanova University, and an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from Antioch University. She will lead AJT's development and operations, ensuring strong infrastructure to support members and programs.

"Lynde and Alix bring complementary strengths, fresh ideas, and a shared passion for Jewish storytelling," said Jesse Bernstein, President of AJT's Board of Directors. "I think our Members are going to be incredibly surprised and delighted by the next phase of AJT under their leadership, and I hope it brings more people into our community.

With their leadership, AJT will continue to expand programs, deepen connections among members, and amplify the vibrant voices of Jewish theatre-makers everywhere."

"I'm so excited to collaborate in the stewardship of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre," says Rosario. "AJT and its members are leading the way in resource-sharing toward the evolution of field-wide best practices, and I'm proud to be part of that movement. Together, I believe the mutual benefits from our work are limitless."

This is the first time AJT has had a shared leadership model. The new executive framework will maximize the organization's resources while allowing each leader to work within their strengths, thereby heightening AJT's overall impact. "It is deeply meaningful to me to be part of this co-leadership team with Alix," says Rosario. "For years I've admired her work as a fellow theatre-maker, dramaturg, and nonprofit champion."

Rosenfeld shares a similar fondness for Rosario, with whom she first collaborated through the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas. "Lynde is an incredibly generous and kind artist, leader, and mentor," Rosenfeld shares. "It's rare to have the chance to work alongside another dramaturg, especially at the leadership level, and I'm grateful for AJT's bold vision for this shared leadership model."

Rosenfeld, who was a member of AJT's TheatreMacher program, and has been involved with many AJT projects like its recently released Resource Guide, considers AJT to be an "anchor for the Jewish artistic community, I am excited for the opportunity to use my artistic, nonprofit management, and development background to serve the organization's members and supporters. I'm especially thrilled to build upon the strong foundation set by the AJT Board and staff to usher in the next era for this vibrant institution."

The Alliance for Jewish Theatre connects theatre-artists, companies, and allies committed to both traditional and nontraditional expressions of the Jewish experience. Members benefit from signature offerings like the monthly Member Meet-Ups, where artists exchange ideas and forge collaborations, and the continually updated AJT Resource Guide, a living directory of opportunities and tools for Jewish theatre-makers worldwide. The organization also hosts virtual and in-person programming, and publishes the On the Bimah podcast, all in service of its mission to develop, innovate, promote, and preserve theatre with a Jewish sensibility.

Founded in 1979 as the Jewish Theatre Association, AJT has grown into a global network that supports Jewish-themed theatre through advocacy, programming, mentorship, and community-building. More information can be found at alljewishtheatre.org.





