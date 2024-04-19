TDF's Graduation Gift Will Offer Free Memberships Graduating Students From New York City Schools

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TDF, Hell's Kitchen on Broadway and the New York City Public School Arts Office have announced a partnership to build a relationship with the arts for the next generation of theatregoers. This partnership, named TDF's Graduation Gift, will offer free TDF Memberships to every graduating senior from a New York City public and charter high school. Additionally, every student who signs up for the free membership will be entered into a drawing to win a free ticket to see the new musical Hell's Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre for a special performance on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30pm. Students will be able to sign up in early May (date to be announced).

Prior to the performance, there will be a graduation party for the students in Duffy Square by the Red Steps of TDF's TKTS Booth, which will include music, an opportunity to take graduation photos, and other fun activities. That event is currently in the planning stages, so look forward to future updates.

“At TDF we believe that it is the birthright of every New Yorker to be able to attend the performing arts,” said TDF's Executive Director Deeksha Gaur. “We have served over 150,000 students through our education programs, and now, we hope to be a part of the lives of New York's young people as they enter adulthood. We know that our lives are richer for participating in the arts, and we are excited to work with our incredible partners to cultivate these vibrant, life-changing relationships for the next generation of audience.”

“We are hugely inspired to be partnering with TDF and the New York City Public School Arts Office to bring this inaugural gift of theatre to all of these deserving high school graduating seniors,” said Hell's Kitchen Executive Producer Aaron Lustbader. “Hell's Kitchen brings to the stage the story of a 17-year-old native New Yorker at the beginning of her dreams – and is a quintessentially New York story. We can't wait to experience an entire theatre full of New York seniors who will be able to see a version of themselves and their stories on a Broadway stage.”





