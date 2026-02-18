Luther Brown Joins LATIN N' SOUL TAKE MANHATTAN as Choreographer

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World-renowned, Emmy-nominated choreographer Luther Brown has joined the creative team of Latin n' Soul Take Manhattan: The Musical, a bold new stage production currently in development. Luther will serve as Choreographer and Creative Consultant, shaping the musical's signature movements and high-impact staging.

Luther's distinct talent has helped define the look and feel of modern pop performance and inspired generations of dancers and choreographers. His credits include working with artists such as Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Gwen Stefani, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ricky Martin, among others. His work on So You Think You Can Dance (FOX) and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) earned him two Emmy nominations.

Latin n' Soul Take Manhattan: The Musical shatters the fourth wall and turns the theatre into "the hottest venue in the city," fusing the adrenaline of a live concert with a story of two cultures-featuring jaw-dropping choreography, sharp comedy, and multimedia spectacle. Set in the heart of New York City, the musical follows Michelle Jones, a young and gifted singer-songwriter fighting to be heard-until a devastating family turning point forces her to confront a hidden legacy and bet everything on her dream.

"Luther's creative fingerprint is instantly recognizable, and it's exactly the edge and originality we want audiences to feel the moment the first beat drops," said Curtis Patterson, Producer and CEO of Entertainment Central.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Luther later moved to Toronto, where he founded the world-famous DoDat Dance Crew. Now based in Los Angeles, his work with today's top artists spans major television and live-event stages, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Voice, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and the BET Awards. He also served as Creative Director and Choreographer for Mary J. Blige's "For My Fans Tour."

"To say I'm excited about this production would be an understatement. The opportunity to add my voice to this incredible story is an honor", states Luther Brown.

Luther joins a creative team that includes Grammy Award-winning songwriter-producers Autumn Rowe and Kizzo (Jon Batiste's Album of the Year, We Are), with a book by Curtis Patterson and Johanne Sternthal.

In addition to the stage production, the project will include a six-episode docuseries and a cast album. Latin n' Soul Take Manhattan: The Musical - Uniquely Urban. Undeniably Cool!

Additional details are to be announced.





