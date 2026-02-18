DYBBUK BAT MITZVAH Set for Industry Reading at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dybbuk Bat Mitzvah, a new dark comedy by award-winning playwright Becca Schlossberg, will receive an industry reading on March 16th at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios, with showings at 3pm and 7pm.

The reading will be directed by Illana Stein and feature Ali Stoner, Rory Kulz, Lauren Schaffel, Zo Tipp, and Dave Shalansky. Stage directions read by Alexander Settineri, stage management by Jessica Dell Beni and Alana Isaac, dramaturgy by Haïa Brichi, and produced by Alejandra Venancio and Izzy Salant.

An open-hearted coming-of-age story, Dybbuk Bat Mitzvah riffs on ancient Jewish folklore while exploring the terrors and triumphs of womanhood. At the center is Rachel, whose bat mitzvah is Saturday. And she's about to become a woman, big time. What could get in the way? Well, except maybe for the boy who has a crush on her, his fascination with dark Kabbalah, and the fact that he has somehow taken possession of her. One thing is clear: Rachel is in for the fight of her life.

A vital celebration of faith, friendship, and the experiences of young Jewish women, this vibrant play delves into the rich complexities of Jewish life and the traditions of growing up.

Dybbuk Bat Mitzvah was a finalist for the Jewish Plays Project 14th National Jewish Playwriting Contest and a winner of the Los Angeles and Berkshires Jewish Playwriting Contests.

"As soon as I read this brilliant and hilarious play I knew audiences would love the ride."

- Cindy Chupack, award-winning TV writer/producer whose credits include Sex and the City, Modern Family, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Fleishman is in Trouble.





