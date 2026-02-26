Further Details Revealed For Collaboration Between Rambert School, The Juilliard School, and Studio Wayne McGregor

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rambert School, one of the world's leading contemporary dance training institutions has announced further details for its pioneering international collaboration with New York's The Juilliard School and Studio Wayne McGregor.

This transatlantic exchange brings together emerging artists from the UK and USA to create AUGMENTED: Dance Powered by MAM + AISOMA, a major new full-length work premiering at Sadler's Wells East on Friday 1 & Saturday 2 May 2026.

Under the artistic leadership of Sir Wayne McGregor, one of today's most visionary choreographers, 15 dancers from Rambert School and 19 from Juilliard unite in an ambitious yearlong exchange which places students at the forefront of contemporary dance, technology and global collaboration.

At the heart of the project is McGregor's radical choreographic approach, integrating Mind and Movement (MAM), a practical resource that enhances the creation of new and original dance movements through the development of imagination skills, with AISOMA, a machine-learning movement tool developed by Studio Wayne McGregor in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture. This innovative process expands contemporary practice, empowering students with the creative agility and technological literacy needed for the future dance industry.

Unfolding in three phases, this unique project sees each school work independently with Studio Wayne McGregor before joining in New York for joint development under Studio Wayne McGregor's direction for two weeks in March and finally coming together in London for an intensive creation period with Wayne McGregor in April culminating in the world premiere at Sadler's Wells East.

This project represents a rare opportunity for students to cross continents, cultures and creative practices, developing their artistic voices through shared learning, peer exchange and performance at the highest level. Rambert School dancers will experience working in New York with one of the world's most prestigious conservatoires, while Juilliard dancers will immerse themselves in London's vibrant contemporary dance ecosystem.

The collaboration underscores Rambert School's world-leading reputation for innovation, excellence and forward-thinking training. Under the leadership of Amanda Britton, Chief Executive, Principal and Artistic Director, the School continues to redefine contemporary dance education through ambitious partnerships, global engagement and new technologies, offering a powerful counter-narrative to recent challenges facing the UK dance education sector.

Amanda Britton's leadership also opens exciting potential for a transatlantic dialogue between Rambert School and Juilliard, including opportunities to align profiles with Juilliard's newly appointed Dean and Director of Dance reinforcing both institutions' shared commitment to shaping the future of the artform.

This collaboration forms part of Rambert School's graduate year training that includes other international collaborations with Alesandra Seutin and École des Sables in Senegal and performances of newly commissioned work by Ben Duke and Holly Blakey to be showcased in Geneva at Danse En L'ile.

These significant milestones are part of a longer-term plan for the School's evolution which, in recent years, has featured the rapid growth of Rambert Grades - an accessible student and teacher learning initiative that now spans over 40 countries. Rambert Grades, which were the brainchild of Britton and developed by the company and school, form a progressive Contemporary Dance training for all ages and feature new solos by eminent practitioners such as Sir Matthew Bourne and Hofesh Schechter.

Further to this, the school's international projects and auditions programme continues to gather pace with over 20,000 young people reached across countries as diverse as Hong Kong, Italy, Japan and Belgium in the last two years alone.





