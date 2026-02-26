Scott Cohen to Direct Lisah Graziano's WHAT HAPPENED HERE Industry Reading

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A reading of full-length play What Happened Here by Lisa Graziano will be directed by Scott Cohen. The play will be read by Bradley James Tejeda and Lisah Graziano, and will take place at The Attic @ The Tank on March 9th, 2026 at 7:00PM.

What Happened Here was originally produced as a short play titled "here" At ART NY Gural Theater then later at The Producers Club as part of The August Plays in August 2024. The play was expanded to a full-length production and was performed as a staged reading at The Tank in August 2025 as part of LimeFest.

An excerpt from the play will be published in Smith and Kraus The Best Men's Stage Monologues 2026, with an expected release late 2026. Industry Members looking to attend the reading please contact LisahGraziano@gmail.com





