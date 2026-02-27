Stage Door Foundation Launches NEW NEXT NOW for Musical Development

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Stage Door Foundation revealed the artists and productions who will debut NEW NEXT NOW, a ground-breaking pipeline for the development of new musicals. Selected productions receive support and funding at key development steps featuring a fully staged concert on stage in New York, open to the public.

The 2026 League Of Artists For New Next Now Are: Lost City Radio (Benjamin Velez & Joel Perez), Afloat (Zoe Sarnak & Emily Kaczmarek), One Way (Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel), And The (Disaster) Marathon Of 1904 (Tyler Joseph Ellis, Jacob Ryan Smith, Daniel Mertzlufft), And An Optimist's Guide To The Dark Ages (Michael Kooman & Christopher Dimond). See full details about each team at https://www.stagedoor.org/new-next-now.

New Next Now's mission is to provide emerging writers and creative teams the support and opportunity to focus on the creative process of new and original work at key stages in their development:

The "NEW" stage represents 'something new': An early-phase musical which can benefit from the writers hearing actors read and sing the material. LOST CITY RADIO will be the recipient of this opportunity.

The "NEXT" stage represents the 'next step': A 29-hour industry reading to expose the project to producers and theatres. Three shows - AFLOAT, ONE WAY, and THE (DISASTER) MARATHON OF 1904 - will have 29-hour developmental readings in June.

The "NOW" step represents 'NOW on stage': a fully-staged concert version of the show open to the public. AN OPTIMIST'S GUIDE TO THE DARK AGES will be presented in the Fall of 2026, dates to be announced shortly.

The Foundation has notable creative leadership in an Advisory Board which includes Lynn Ahrens, John Kander, Michael Starobin, Sergio Trujillo, Susan Stroman, Christopher Gattelli, Michael John LaChiusa and more, working to shape the NEW NEXT NOW series to help transform the creative industry. The series is made possible, in part, with support from the Fred Ebb Foundation.





