2025 Recipients Revealed For The American Theater Wing's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative

The American Theatre Wing (ATW), led by President and CEO Heather Hitchens, announced the 2025 recipients of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative’s programming, including the Training Scholarships, Stewart F. Lane Fellowship, and the Classroom Resources Grants. These scholarships and grants, made possible by Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust, represent the Wing’s most rigorous investment in direct support for underserved public school students demonstrating exceptional talent and economic need to continue their study of theatre.

Through the program’s scholarships, the American Theatre Wing looks to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, creating a strong pipeline to the professional theatre for promising artists of all backgrounds. The awarded student’s area of focus can be performance, design, writing, stage management, or any other aspect of theatre.

Additionally, American Theatre Wing and UStrive are partnering to empower theatre students by connecting individuals with mentors to help them achieve their college and career dreams. With specialized guidance, tailored resources, and mentorship, this partnership strives to lay the foundation for theatre students' continued excellence and demystify educational processes.

The Training Scholarship is available for public middle and high school students who demonstrate talent and ability in the theatre arts but have a lack of resources to receive high level training prior to college. These scholarships can be used for Private or Group Voice, Dance, or Music lessons; theatre training programs that stand alone or are housed in professional theatre settings; theatre training camps; or special training opportunities. The 2025 recipients of the Training Scholarships are: Olivia Carter of Oregon, who attended National High School Institute Northwestern University "Cherubs" Program; Erika Dessalines of Connecticut, who attended Norwalk Conservatory Summer Intensive; Mariama Diop of New York, who attended Vanguard Theatre Company Summerstock; Michelle Erazo of Florida, who attended Carnegie Mellon Pre-College Drama Program; Michelle Gomez of Florida, who attended Florida State University Musical Theatre Intensive and Norwalk Conservatory Summer Intensive; Tyger Hammons of Louisiana, who attended CCM Summer Musical Theatre Intensive at the University of Cincinnati; Tihun Hann of Colorado, who attended ArtsBridge Summer; Jerilik Jimenez Aparicio of New Jersey, who attended Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute; Charlie Kahler of Delaware., who attended Norwalk Conservatory Summer Intensive; Phoenix Madise of Texas, who attended Norwalk Conservatory Summer Intensive; Juliah Perdue of Washington D.C., who attended British American Drama Academy; Thelma Jahari Samuels of Washington D.C., who attended British American Drama Academy; Nathan Song of California, who attended UCLA Musical Theater Summer Institute; Monique Tian of Delaware, who attended Oklahoma City University Summer High School Musical Theater Program; Khalid Trent of Texas, who attended The Muny Summer Intensive; Laila West of Washington D.C., who attended British American Drama Academy; Cendall Williams of Florida, who attended Broadway Beginnings Dance Intensive and Florida Southern College Summer Dance Program ; and Ana Zayas of Florida who attended Boston Conservatory at Berklee Musical Theater Acting Intensive (MTAI).

The University Scholarship – available to high school students in Grade 12 who demonstrate talent and ability in the theatre arts but lack the resources to attend a four-year university program –can be used at an accredited private or public university or college in the United States. Each awarded student is provided with a scholarship of up to $10,000 to use toward course fees, and is renewable for four years so long as a minimum GPA of 3.0 is maintained. The 2025 recipients of the University Scholarship are Alaya Haywood, of New York; Alex Kutsko, of New Mexico; Feliciana Mitchell, of New Mexico; Jaxon Reid, of Florida; Nathan Song, of California; and Mekiah Thomas, of Florida..

The recipients of the 2025 Stewart F. Lane Fellowship for Career Advancement – an award presented each year to a graduating college senior who is selected based on their potential to make a positive, long-lasting contribution to the theatre industry – are Oluchi Nwaokori, of The University of Michigan and Jeyna Lyn Gonzales, of The University of California, Irvine.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative’s Classroom Resources Grants are awarded to individual public K-12 schools, in the U.S. or Puerto Rico, or non-profit parent group associated with that K-12 school. This grant program directly funds under-resourced public schools, to provide lighting and sound equipment, sewing machines for costume making, curtains, and other necessary materials to help create and enhance existing theatre programs. Grant requests of up to $50,000 are considered, allowing the American Theatre Wing to extend meaningful resources to multiple deserving schools each year. The 2025-2026 school year Classroom Resources Grants recipients are: Blair High School (Pasadena, CA ), Bound Brook High School (Bound Brook, NJ ), Bryan Adams Leadership Academy (Dallas, TX ), Castlemont Elementary School (Campbell, CA), Central High School (Bridgeport, CT ), Classen School of Advanced Studies at Northeast High School (Oklahoma City, OK), Family Life Academy Charter School II (Bronx, NY ), Hugh R. O’Donnell Elementary School (Boston, MA), JHS 194 – William Carr (Whitestone, NY), Jim Bridger Middle School (North Las Vegas, NV), Manhattan International High School (New York, NY), Ninety Six High School (Ninety Six, SC), PS 143Q The Louis Armstrong School (Corona, NY), Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy (Ypsilanti, MI), and Young Women’s STEAM Academy (El Paso, TX).





