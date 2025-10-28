Repertorio Opens Applications Are For The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowship For Young Latine Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertorio Español, the nation's prominent Spanish language theater, has announced the 2026-2027 The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowship for Young Latine Directors. This Fellowship enables emerging directors the unique opportunity to mount two professional Spanish-language theater productions at Repertorio. The organization encourages underrepresented voices-women, Afro-Latine, Indigenous, and LGBTQIA+ artists from the community-to apply.

The requirements for the Van Lier Fellowship include that candidates be Hispanic/Latine, 30 years old or younger, have completed a BA, BFA, or MFA in dramatic arts, and not be currently enrolled in any university or full-time theatre training program. They must live in one of the five boroughs of New York City. Applicants must be United States citizens or permanent residents. Ideal candidates will have some experience in direction, familiarity with Spanish Golden Age Classics (Siglo de Oro), contemporary Latin American theatre, and with Hispanic American Playwrights.

Two directors will be selected for the Van Lier Fellowship based on their production proposals and in-person interviews. Fellows will direct two different works in Spanish over two summers. The first round of productions, scheduled for summer 2026, will feature contemporary works written in Spanish or by Hispanic American Playwrights. Round two will feature plays from the Spanish Golden Age, to be performed in summer 2027.

The deadline is Sunday, January 11, 2026. Applicants must submit proposals (in English or Spanish) for the two productions they wish to direct, along with all required materials. For complete guidelines and the application form, please visit Repertorio's website under Directors Fellowship.

For additional information or questions, please email aav@repertorio.org with the subject line "Van Lier 2026 Application."





