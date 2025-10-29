Photos: Inside the Drama League's 2025 Benefit, DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week at The Edison Rooftop, the Drama League hosted their annual fall benefit Drama at the Disco.

The benefit, presented with a spirit of uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community, was an unforgettable night of drama on the dance floor featuring a dazzling array of special performances, an exclusive sponsor reception, and a rooftop dance party featuring live music from the genre-bending, community-bridging band Third Reprise.

Special guests included Adrienne Warren, Solea Pfeiffer, Britton Smith, Tavon Lamont, Christopher Wheeldon, The Cast of MJ The Musical (Lloyd Boyd III, Zach Downer, Kellie Drobnick, Aydin Eyikan, Matte Martinez, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Sarah Sigman, Ryan VanDenBoom), Third Reprise (Daniel Rudin, Stefano Di Blasio, Jonathan Toscano, Mitch Bowers, Zac Zinger, Jesse Klirsfeld, Leah Rich, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, L'Marco Smith), Lia Vollack, Anne Kaufman, & more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy





