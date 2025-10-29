 tracker
Photos: Inside the Drama League's 2025 Benefit, DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2

The special event was directed by Elena Araoz.

By: Oct. 29, 2025
Earlier this week at The Edison Rooftop, the Drama League hosted their annual fall benefit Drama at the Disco. 

The benefit, presented with a spirit of uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community, was an unforgettable night of drama on the dance floor featuring a dazzling array of special performances, an exclusive sponsor reception, and a rooftop dance party featuring live music from the genre-bending, community-bridging band Third Reprise. 

Special guests included Adrienne Warren, Solea Pfeiffer, Britton Smith, Tavon Lamont, Christopher Wheeldon, The Cast of MJ The Musical (Lloyd Boyd III, Zach Downer, Kellie Drobnick, Aydin Eyikan, Matte Martinez, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Sarah Sigman, Ryan VanDenBoom), Third Reprise (Daniel Rudin, Stefano Di Blasio, Jonathan Toscano, Mitch Bowers, Zac Zinger, Jesse Klirsfeld, Leah Rich, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, L'Marco Smith), Lia Vollack, Anne Kaufman, & more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

L'Marco Smith
L'Marco Smith

Lloyd Boyd III
Lloyd Boyd III

Sarah Sigman
Sarah Sigman

Matte Martinez
Matte Martinez

Jayden White
Jayden White

Aydin Eyikan
Aydin Eyikan

Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu
Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu

Kellie Drobnick
Kellie Drobnick

Ryan VanDenBoom
Ryan VanDenBoom

Britton Smith
Britton Smith

Maurice Owen-Michaane and Michael Owen-Michaane
Maurice Owen-Michaane and Michael Owen-Michaane

Bevin Ross
Bevin Ross

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Bevin Ross and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Bevin Ross and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Tavon Lamont
Tavon Lamont

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley
Bonnie Comley

Stefanie Salyers
Stefanie Salyers

Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby
Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby

Alyssa Jaffe
Alyssa Jaffe

Gabrielle Mariella
Gabrielle Mariella

Zoe Adams
Zoe Adams

Irene Gandy
Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy
Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy
Irene Gandy

Soleil Pfeiffer
Soleil Pfeiffer

Honoree Lia Vollack
Honoree Lia Vollack

Lia Vollack and Darin Oduyoye
Lia Vollack and Darin Oduyoye

Sarah Hutton and Darin Oduyoye
Sarah Hutton and Darin Oduyoye

Darin Oduyoye
Darin Oduyoye

Stefanie Salyers
Stefanie Salyers

Photo Credit: Catalin Media & John Devaney - East 27 Creative

Photos: Inside the Drama League's 2025 Benefit, DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2 Image
Drama League Staff - Bevin Ross, Malaikia Sims-Winfrey, Helen O'Rourke, Andrew Coopman, Bernadette Norman, Nilan, Cerulean Chen Long, Mike Teele, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: Inside the Drama League's 2025 Benefit, DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2 Image
Drama League Board- Back row, Frederic J. Siegel, Stan Ponote, Elena Araoz, Bevin Ross, Michelle Xing Martello, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks Front row- Irene Gandy, Bonnie Comley, (Honoree) Lia Vollack, May Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis

Michael Demby, Joe Lanteri, Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Melissa Farber
Michael Demby, Joe Lanteri, Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Melissa Farber

Lynn Nottage, Ruby Aiyo Gerber
Lynn Nottage, Ruby Aiyo Gerber

Directors - Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui, Nilan, Zoë Adams, Ibi Owolabi
Directors - Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui, Nilan, Zoë Adams, Ibi Owolabi

Derek McLane, Michael David
Derek McLane, Michael David

Bonnie Comley, Christopher Wheeldon
Bonnie Comley, Christopher Wheeldon

Solea Pfeiffer, Darrin Oduyoye
Solea Pfeiffer, Darrin Oduyoye

