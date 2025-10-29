Photos: Inside the Drama League's 2025 Benefit, DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2

The special event was directed by Elena Araoz.
Earlier this week at The Edison Rooftop, the Drama League hosted their annual fall benefit Drama at the Disco.
The benefit, presented with a spirit of uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community, was an unforgettable night of drama on the dance floor featuring a dazzling array of special performances, an exclusive sponsor reception, and a rooftop dance party featuring live music from the genre-bending, community-bridging band Third Reprise.
Special guests included Adrienne Warren, Solea Pfeiffer, Britton Smith, Tavon Lamont, Christopher Wheeldon, The Cast of MJ The Musical (Lloyd Boyd III, Zach Downer, Kellie Drobnick, Aydin Eyikan, Matte Martinez, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Sarah Sigman, Ryan VanDenBoom), Third Reprise (Daniel Rudin, Stefano Di Blasio, Jonathan Toscano, Mitch Bowers, Zac Zinger, Jesse Klirsfeld, Leah Rich, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, L'Marco Smith), Lia Vollack, Anne Kaufman, & more.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
L'Marco Smith
Lloyd Boyd III
Jayden White
Maurice Owen-Michaane and Michael Owen-Michaane
Bevin Ross
Bevin Ross and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Tavon Lamont
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby
Alyssa Jaffe
Zoe Adams
Soleil Pfeiffer
Honoree Lia Vollack
Sarah Hutton and Darin Oduyoye
Darin Oduyoye
Photo Credit: Catalin Media & John Devaney - East 27 Creative
Drama League Staff - Bevin Ross, Malaikia Sims-Winfrey, Helen O'Rourke, Andrew Coopman, Bernadette Norman, Nilan, Cerulean Chen Long, Mike Teele, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Drama League Board- Back row, Frederic J. Siegel, Stan Ponote, Elena Araoz, Bevin Ross, Michelle Xing Martello, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks Front row- Irene Gandy, Bonnie Comley, (Honoree) Lia Vollack, May Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis
Michael Demby, Joe Lanteri, Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Melissa Farber
Lynn Nottage, Ruby Aiyo Gerber
Directors - Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui, Nilan, Zoë Adams, Ibi Owolabi
Bonnie Comley, Christopher Wheeldon
Solea Pfeiffer, Darrin Oduyoye
