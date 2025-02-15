Oscar Selby, Malcolm Minor, Sabrina Gottlieb, And Will Van Moss Will Lead TWO PRINCES Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Doctor Karen Selby and the Kalamazoo Regional Theatre will present developmental industry reading of new musical Two Princes on February 24th at Open Jar Studios.

The original musical is about two Afro-Asian brothers trying to become the heroes of their own stories. Oscar Selby and Malcolm Minor will be playing the title roles of Prince Marik and Frederick respectively. With Sabrina Gottlieb and Will Van Moss as royal retainers and romantic interests Miss Sheila and Sir Barry.

Directed by Lexie Greenberg. The show is music directed by Darnell White. The cast will include Kaeli Fitzgerald, Matthew Hagen, Justin Harris, Jean Mary Zarate, Jazz Sunpanich, Nathaniel Rosenthalis, and Cindy Farida.

Two Princes is an original musical with book, music and lyrics by Ralph Oscar Selby.

Comments





