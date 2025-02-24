National Alliance for Musical Theatre Names Sam Miller As Keynote Speaker for 2025 Spring Conference

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Alliance for Musical Theatre has named Sam Miller as the keynote speaker for the Spring Conference titled “Backstage to Box Office: Building Better Branding” which takes place on Wednesday, April 9 – Friday, April 11, at Red Mountain Theatre and other locations around Birmingham, Alabama.



One of the most important educational and networking events of the year for musical theatre marketers, producers and administrators, the NAMT Spring Conference is hosted annually by a different NAMT member theatre, bringing together industry leaders at NAMT member theatres in cities across the United States and Canada. This year marks NAMT’s first-ever event in Alabama, providing an opportunity for theatre professionals from across the country to explore Birmingham’s rich cultural landscape while diving into the latest trends and innovations in arts marketing and sharing success stories, bright spots and insights from their own organizations.



“For our first Spring Conference in Alabama, we’re thrilled to partner with Red Mountain Theatre and bring our community to such a vibrant city,” said NAMT Executive Director Betsy King Militello. “This year’s conference is laser-focused on marketing—exploring branding, audience development and the essential tools needed to bring theatre from Backstage to Box Office. Our goal is to give attendees the strategies, insights and connections they need to navigate the evolving landscape of arts marketing.”



Sam Miller: Keynote Speaker

The 2025 Spring Conference will feature Sam Miller, CEO of Champ Creative, as the keynote speaker, launching this year’s Conference agenda. Based in Birmingham, AL, Champ Creative is a full-service marketing strategy and creative agency known for its innovative approach to branding and storytelling. As part of his Leadership Birmingham experience, Sam played a key role in the creation of a short-form documentary highlighting the stories of longtime residents of Birmingham’s historic Dynamite Hill neighborhood—a pivotal site in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. The film went on to be featured in multiple film festivals and was recently acquired by PBS for national broadcast.



In his keynote, Sam will explore the power of storytelling through the lens of marketing and branding, offering insights into how narratives shape identity, foster connection and drive impact. As a reflection of both creative vision and Birmingham’s enduring history, this presentation—alongside a screening of the 25-minute documentary—promises to be a compelling and hopeful discussion on the intersection of storytelling, community and change.



The full conference agenda and panelists will be announced soon, with sessions covering key industry topics such as:

· Organization-wide messaging and cross-department collaboration

· Subscriptions and data analysis

· Social media case studies

· Emerging technological tools

· Case studies following a full ticketing cycle

· Alternative revenue streams

· Marketing’s role in accessibility and community engagement



Attendees will also have ample opportunities to connect with fellow NAMT members and explore Birmingham. The Conference will include a tour of Red Mountain Theatre’s brand-new Arts Campus, a production of Disney’s Freaky Friday and visits to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Vulcan Park & Museum (including a special exhibit on the history of theatre in Birmingham). More details about the 2025 Spring Conference, Birmingham and Red Mountain Theatre are available at namt.org/conference. Registration is now available for NAMT Members.





