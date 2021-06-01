NIVA Releases Statement on the First Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Approvals







National Independent Venue Association's has released a statement on the first Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Approvals.

Friday, we learned of several NIVA members that received approval notices from the Small Business Administration (SBA) stating that their Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) applications have been approved. The collective cheering from fellow independent venues and promoters has been reverberating throughout our membership, as the anticipation of emergency relief coming for all eligible entities appears closer each day.

Formed in mid-April 2020, just three weeks into the pandemic's shutdown, NIVA now consists of more than 3,000 venues, promoters, and festivals representing all 50 states, and Washington, D.C. With the support of its members, artists, and their fans, NIVA was the driving force behind lobbying and grassroots efforts for the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act. Now named the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant, it was signed into law as part of the second COVID-19 Relief Bill on December 27, 2020. The program allocates $16 billion in federal emergency relief to independent venues and promoters.

"The situation was dire, and our research showed 90 percent of independent venues would be shuttered forever without this relief. We owe enormous gratitude to those who spearheaded the funding legislation: Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Representatives Peter Welch and Roger Williams, who led the charge to ensure that we will reopen, rehire, and return as the economic engines for our communities across the nation," said Rev. Moose, executive director of NIVA. "Together with 230 bipartisan cosponsors in the House and Senate, our Congressional champions made it possible for us to once again be the magnet for commerce and renewal in our neighborhoods, and a crucial component to bring back jobs, live entertainment, and tourism. We're grateful that the first award notices have been issued and appreciate that SBA Administrator Guzman said there will be a ramp up of notifications."