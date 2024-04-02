Listen: Jonathan Bennett Joins THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast for an inspiring and fun interview. The newly-minted Broadway performer discussed the act of kindness Michael Urie did for him as he joined Spamalot, advice for people following their dreams and more under the kindness sun. The heart-lifting episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/AOK.

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 2.5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations.





