LOVE QUIRKS Available For Licensing Through The Licensing House

Off-Broadway's Love Quirks has been acquired for licensing by The Licensing House. The show is perfect for colleges, community and regional theaters around the world to produce.

Love Quirks, which has music/lyrics by award-winning composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh and a book by award-winning playwright Mark Childers opened off-Broadway in June 2022 at the AMT Theater, after performances got disrupted by the pandemic in 2020 at St. Luke's Theatre. Additionally, in September 2025, it ran off-West End in London at The Other Palace Studio Theatre.

Love Quirks is an award-winning musical about a group of roommates exploring the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. Four broken hearts must face the past and look to the future, as they march into the strange and often hilarious world of love. What they find is never what they expect, and they must face up to their own Llove quirks to move forward. Love Quirks features a score of quirky, neurotic and poignant songs and a script filled with laughter, pathos and sexual tension.

The Licensing House is a “boutique, fiercely selective licensing company for plays & musicals that deserve more than a catalog number.”

For more information on licensing Love Quirks, please visit: https://tlhshows.com/musicals/comedy/love-quirks/





