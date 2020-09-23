Kevin Massey Launches 'Empowering the Artist', a New Automated Booking Service for Actors and Teaching Artists

This service is open to anyone desiring to connect with students and teach their passion online.







Broadway Veteran, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), has announced the launch of Empowering the Artist, a new automated booking solution for teaching artists in the theatre community. Massey, who is both an actor and teacher, created Empowering the Artist as a unique tool that helps each professional artist build an affordable online teaching business for a low monthly fee and commission. This service is open to anyone desiring to connect with students and teach their passion online.

"At a time when our entire industry is struggling to find meaningful work and creative outlets, many have found joy, fulfillment and stability in teaching," said founder Kevin Massey. "Online teaching has become one of the few options for theatre professionals, but the back and forth of booking students with personal emails can be overwhelming. I wanted to empower our community by building each artist their own business and help them get back to making a living doing what they love."

Empowering the Artist offers a minimal $5 monthly subscription package and a 5% commission after fees for services for each teaching artist. Empowering the Artist provides its teaching artists with a personal portal to streamline booking classes and will create a stress-free environment for their clients by providing: scheduling, payment collection, automated zoom links, calendar syncs, and more. Teaching artists can easily refer students to their portal link on social channels or personal websites for appointment management.

Current artists include Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill), and Wayne Duvall (1984).

