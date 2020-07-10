Obituaries

Jujamcyn Team Member Danny Duran Has Passed Away

Jucjamcyn has shared that Danny Duran, a member of their team for over 30 years, has passed away.

Duran prepared the St. James Theatre for guests and welcomed them nightly in his role as Head Porter.

Jujamcyn's theatres include the August Wilson, Al Hirschfeld, Eugene O'Neill, and Walter Kerr.

Their website describes their mission as "to create raves for our theater-goers and theater-makers by guiding them through their journeys in our theatres with such care, expertise, and pride in each other, our shows, and our houses that they truly feel they belong and are compelled to return."



