Jeanine Tesori and Bess Wohl Join Dramatists Guild Council

The Council is led by president Amanda Green, vice-president Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, secretary Kristoffer Diaz and treasurer Christine Toy Johnson.
Jeanine Tesori and Bess Wohl have joined The Dramatists Guild Council, the leadership team of the Guild. The Council is elected from its national membership and these writers meet monthly to decide policy for the Guild. Past presidents of the Council include Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein, Moss Hart, Alan Jay Lerner, Frank Gilroy, Robert Anderson, Stephen Sondheim, Peter Stone, John Weidman, Stephen Schwartz and Doug Wright.
The Council is led by president Amanda Green, vice-president Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, secretary Kristoffer Diaz and treasurer Christine Toy Johnson. Council members include Lee Adams, Lynn Ahrens, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, David Auburn, Susan Birkenhead, Diana Burbano, Craig Carnelia, Kirsten Childs, Cheryl Coons, Kia Corthron, Andrew Creech, Gretchen Cryer, Ty Defoe, Christopher Durang, Jules Feiffer, William Finn, Stephen Flaherty, Rebecca Gilman, Daniel Goldfarb, John Guare, Adam Gwon, Sheldon Harnick, Samuel D. Hunter, Chisa Hutchinson, David Henry Hwang, Michael R. Jackson, Julia Jordan, Rajiv Joseph, John Kander, Stephen Kaplan, Lisa Kron, Tony Kushner, James Lapine, Deborah Zoe Laufer, Warren Leight, Mike Lew, David Lindsay-Abaire, Andrew Lippa, Robert Lopez, Emily Mann, Donald Margulies, Alan Menken, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marsha Norman, Lynn Nottage, Helen Park, Austin Pendleton, Theresa Rebeck, Nikkole Salter, Robert Schenkkan, Stephen Schwartz, John Patrick Shanley, David Shire, Rona Siddiqui, Georgia Stitt, Lloyd Suh, Jeffrey Sweet, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori, Cori Thomas, Pamela Turner, Alfred Uhry, John Weidman, Michael Weller, Bess Wohl, George C. Wolfe, Doug Wright and Maury Yeston.
Since its inception in 1919, the Dramatists Guild of America has been the professional association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists, and composers writing for the American stage. With over 10,000 members around the world, the Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work. The Guild’s advocacy, programs, events, publications, and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community, and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American theatre.
Videos